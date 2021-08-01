Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is reportedly set to appoint Osian Roberts as his new assistant this season.

The former Wales coach has worked with Vieira before during the Frenchman’s training course to take his coaching badges, and they could now be reunited at Selhurst Park.

Roberts is highly experienced so could be a useful option alongside Vieira at Palace, with the former Arsenal midfielder in his first Premier League job.

The 45-year-old remains relatively new to the management game after stints at Nice and New York City FC, and it will be interesting to see how he deals with the big job of replacing Roy Hodgson.

MORE: Palace boss Vieira lines up shock Arsenal raid

Hodgson left the Eagles at the end of last season, and Vieira ended up taking over after also being linked with other jobs in England.

Roberts was also serving as a technical director with the Moroccan football federation before accepting an offer from Palace.