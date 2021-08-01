Hugo Lloris did not participate in an open training session for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, according to Football.London.

There is no explanation from Football.London or other outlets for Lloris not being present at this moment in time, something that could worry Spurs supporters considering recent developments.

Lloris’ omission came just a couple of days after the Athletic reported the stopper wanted to discuss his future with the Spurs hierarchy, as he sits in the final year of his contract with no talks on a new deal.

Spurs have recruited a new goalkeeper this summer with Pierluigi Gollini arriving on an initial loan deal, but the Italian surely won’t be the starter as long as Lloris is at the club.

Lloris has been a fixture between the sticks since joining Spurs from Lyon in the summer of 2012, the 34-year-old has established himself as a world-class keeper over that period and has served as the French national team’s captain for a decade now.

Having already lost one of their most experienced and influential players in Toby Alderweireld this summer and the fact that Harry Kane wishes to leave, Lloris exiting would be a nightmare for Spurs.

Daniel Levy and the club’s hierarchy would open themselves up to massive criticism if Lloris ended up departing – though this summer is their last chance to cash in with no new contract offered yet – and it would make the job of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo extremely difficult.