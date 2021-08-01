Menu

Newcastle rival Manchester City for £43million transfer

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly rivalling Manchester City for the potential transfer of Lille centre-back Sven Botman.

The Netherlands international has impressed in Ligue 1 in recent times and has long attracted links with bigger clubs, including several in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Tottenham have also been among the clubs to show an interest in signing Botman in months gone by, but it now looks like Newcastle are getting serious about rivalling City for a deal this summer.

Reports suggest Botman would likely cost around £43million to prise away from Lille, who seem to face losing a number of key players this summer after their French title triumph last term.

Renato Sanches is being linked with top clubs after shining for Lille, while Boubakary Soumare has already left the club for a move to Leicester City.

Newcastle would do very well to ensure they can take advantage of this, with Botman likely to be a superb signing for the Magpies.

