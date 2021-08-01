“He can decide” – Thomas Tuchel suggests returning Chelsea loanee could play a part this season

Thomas Tuchel has provided insight into whether Ruben Loftus-Cheek has a future with Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek was previously considered one of Chelsea’s brightest young talents.

He broke out of the academy and was initially involved with the first-team under Antonio Conte before joining Crystal Palace on loan.

After a successful campaign with Palace, Loftus-Cheek returned to link up with Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea squad – and starred.

Loftus-Cheek looked to have all the makings of a future world-class midfielder while playing under Sarri’s stewardship, but then disaster struck.

As Chelsea played a post-season friendly in the United States ahead of the Europa League final, Loftus-Cheek suffered an achilles rupture.

He hasn’t looked the same since, but now 25-years-old, Loftus-Cheek is back with the Chelsea squad and looking to get his career back on track.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be with the Chelsea squad for this season or sent out on loan again, but here’s what Tuchel’s had to say on the matter, as quoted by Football.London:

“It’s too early to judge Ruben. He has everything in his hands. He can decide his own future.”

That sounds like a challenge, doesn’t it?

If Loftus-Cheek is willing to fight for minutes at Chelsea and impress his manager, he may well be in with a shot of having a career at Stamford Bridge.