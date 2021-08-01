Tottenham Hotspur set to make summer move for £45m valued Premier League attacker

Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly set to raid his former club with the Londoners preparing to approach Wolverhampton Wanderers for winger Adama Traore.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims Daniel Levy will look to bolster his attacking options by trying to lure the explosive winger to the country’s capital.

After netting just twice in the Premier League last time out, it’s fair to say that Traore, 25, did not enjoy his best campaign last season.

However, looking to reignite his own career with his employers also understood to be keen to see the wide-attacker move on, the Daily Mail claims Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to sign the Spain international.

It has been noted that Wolves’ hierarchy values Traore at around £45m and would welcome bids matching that valuation.

Since joining Wolves in 2018 following an £18m move from rivals Middlesbrough, the 25-year-old attacker has gone on to feature in 131 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals, along the way.