Tottenham in talks with Championship outfit over €22M signing of midfielder

Tottenham have opened talks with Sheffield United to sign midfielder Sander Berge, according to Todo Fichajes.

Spurs have been active in the summer transfer window so far, with Daniel Levy hoping to appease new manager Nuno Espirito Santo – either that or talisman Harry Kane.

Either way, Spurs mean business, and Todo Fichajes believe that they know the identity of the next player being targeted by the North London outfit.

As per the report, Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, who was relegated to the Championship along with his current employers, has landed on Spurs’ radar.

MORE: Tottenham handed huge boost in bid to pull off £47m transfer

In fact, Todo Fichajes go as far as reporting that talks are already underway between Spurs and Sheffield United to strike a deal, with just short of £19M thought to be the magic number.

Berge is an undoubtedly talented player in a Sheffield United side that quite simply lost their way last term. He’d be an excellent signing for Spurs, both for the present and future.

Whether they’ll actually be successful in getting the deal over the line is another matter entirely.