Thomas Tuchel reveals ‘concern’ in Chelsea team two weeks from new Premier League season

Chelsea defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates in a pre-season friendly on Sunday – but Thomas Tuchel still has one concern ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea are the champions of Europe, so ordinarily you’d expect them to have no major flaws in the squad ahead of the upcoming season – irrespective of what they do in the transfer window.

However, the Blues are a unique case, with Jorginho having finished as the club’s top goal-scorer in the Premier League last term… with seven penalties.

With there being no obvious solution within Tuchel’s squad, a new striker ought to be a priority this summer. Yet, with the season due to start in two weeks, one has not been acquired.

MORE: Thomas Tuchel gives update on Chelsea future of player linked with West Ham and Sevilla

When quizzed on Chelsea’s lack of clinical nature following the win over Arsenal, Tuchel said the following, as quoted by Football.London:

“It was a concern of the whole team. It’s very hard after just 45 minutes to play at that kind of level. There were some chances were he [Werner] could be more decisive but he assisted.”

No manager who has defied the odds to win the biggest prize on offer in club football should have such a major concern looming during preparations for the new season.

Chelsea need to get a striker through the door, and fast…