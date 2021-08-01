Menu

(Video) Arsenal defender makes crucial error to allow Chelsea outcast to gift Blues pre-season lead

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, who has been heavily linked with a summer move away from the Emirates, has not covered himself in glory during the Gunners’ pre-season friendly against domestic rivals Chelsea.

After entering the game’s final 20-minutes and with the score all level at 1-1, manager Mikel Arteta would have been hoping to see his side’s defence hold firm.

MORE: Video: Ben White immediately repays £50m transfer fee with stunning defending minutes into Arsenal debut

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Man United linked midfielder fires in long-range stunner during pre-season friendly
(Video) Arsenal frustration as star smashes in pre-season stunner vs. Chelsea but goal wrongly disallowed
Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid preparing to offer attacker new two-year contract

However, after playing a poor back-pass, defender Bellerin allowed Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who is also being tipped to move on this summer, to have a clear attempt at goal.

Slotting the ball past goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Abraham’s second-half goal has ensured the Blues’ have recaptured their lead.

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal Football Club

More Stories Hector Bellerin Tammy Abraham

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.