(Video) Arsenal defender makes crucial error to allow Chelsea outcast to gift Blues pre-season lead

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, who has been heavily linked with a summer move away from the Emirates, has not covered himself in glory during the Gunners’ pre-season friendly against domestic rivals Chelsea.

After entering the game’s final 20-minutes and with the score all level at 1-1, manager Mikel Arteta would have been hoping to see his side’s defence hold firm.

MORE: Video: Ben White immediately repays £50m transfer fee with stunning defending minutes into Arsenal debut

However, after playing a poor back-pass, defender Bellerin allowed Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who is also being tipped to move on this summer, to have a clear attempt at goal.

Slotting the ball past goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Abraham’s second-half goal has ensured the Blues’ have recaptured their lead.

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal Football Club