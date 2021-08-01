Menu

(Video) Arsenal frustration as star smashes in pre-season stunner vs. Chelsea but goal wrongly disallowed

Arsenal will be thankful their game on Sunday afternoon against rivals Chelsea is nothing more than a pre-season friendly. But that surely won’t prevent some frustration from midfielder Joe Willock who has just rocketed in a stunning effort against Thomas Tuchel’s Blues.

In what has been an enthralling pre-season run out from the two Premier League sides, despite leading 2-1 late on thanks to a poor back-pass from Gunners’ defender Hector Bellerin, Chelsea was almost pegged back just moments later.

Following a quick breakaway, the ball, which fell perfectly at the feet of midfielder Willock, was then fired into the top corner before crashing down off the crossbar.

Despite clearly being across the goal line, with no technology in place, the referee wrongly opted to rule the strike out.

