(Video) Hilarious pre-season scenes as referee books entire crowd for chanting “you’re just a sh** Mike Dean”

You have just got to love pre-season!

As the new 2021-22 season edges closer to kicking off, teams all across Europe have been putting in their final preparations as they look to finish their plans with some late friendly encounters.

MORE: ‘Should actually quit football’ – These Chelsea fans slate attacker despite goal against Arsenal

During Saturday’s match between Aston Villa and Bristol City, popular referee Kevin Friend was hilariously captured reacting to the crowd’s chants of “you’re just a sh** Mike Dean!”

Reaching for his pocket, the Premier League official pulled out a yellow card which he then showed the jovial and rather vocal fans in attendance.