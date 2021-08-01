Menu

(Video) Hilarious pre-season scenes as referee books entire crowd for chanting “you’re just a sh** Mike Dean”

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

You have just got to love pre-season!

As the new 2021-22 season edges closer to kicking off, teams all across Europe have been putting in their final preparations as they look to finish their plans with some late friendly encounters.

MORE: ‘Should actually quit football’ – These Chelsea fans slate attacker despite goal against Arsenal

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) Jack Grealish spotted training with Aston Villa amid Man City transfer speculation
‘Should actually quit football’ – These Chelsea fans slate attacker despite goal against Arsenal
(Video) Man United linked midfielder fires in long-range stunner during pre-season friendly

During Saturday’s match between Aston Villa and Bristol City, popular referee Kevin Friend was hilariously captured reacting to the crowd’s chants of “you’re just a sh** Mike Dean!”

Reaching for his pocket, the Premier League official pulled out a yellow card which he then showed the jovial and rather vocal fans in attendance.

More Stories Kevin Friend mike dean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.