(Video) Man United linked midfielder fires in long-range stunner during pre-season friendly

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

While in action on Sunday afternoon in a pre-season friendly against Coventry and following recent reports linking him with a sensational switch to Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has done his reputation absolutely no harm what so after.

Currently, in action for Bruno Lage’s side at the Ricoh Arena against Coventry, Wolves, who were leading 1-0 have since doubled their advantage following a superb strike from midfielder Neves.

MORE: Manchester United players privately discussing rejuvenation of transformed midfielder

Running onto a perfectly placed edge-of-the-area pass, the Portuguese midfielder curled the ball past Coventry’s goalkeeper in what was a truly superb effort.

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV

