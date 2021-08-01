Menu

Wayne Rooney tried to stop party girls from filming him on night out

Wayne Rooney reportedly banished two party girls from a room in their apartment to stop them filming him during his recent drunken night out.

According to the Sun, new video footage has emerged showing the women – stuck on a bed – laughing into the camera as they claim the former Manchester United and England star banned them from entering the room with their phones.

21-year-old Snapchat model Tayler Ryan, said: “Guys we’ve brought Wayne Rooney to our apartment and now he won’t let us take photos of him. Wayne Rooney’s in there.

“We’re lying in bed because if we go in there we’re not allowed our phones, apparently. We’re not allowed to take photos and I said I want my phone so he said, ‘Get out’.”

Rooney has come under the spotlight recently after being pictured on a drunken night out, with the Derby County boss often been plagued with stories like this about his private life throughout his career.

This could put his marriage with Coleen Rooney on the rocks if more damning details emerge, though there is currently no evidence that he was unfaithful to his wife.

