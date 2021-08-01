Wolves want Juventus star but face challenge to convince attacker to join

According to recent reports in Italy, Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers would like to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims the experienced Wales international is wanted by Bruno Lage.

Ramsey, 30, spent 11 years with Arsenal before joining ‘The Old Lady’ on a free transfer during the summer of 2019.

Since arriving in Turin, the midfielder has gone on to feature 65 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals, along the way.

However, after starting just 24 Serie A matches in the last two seasons combined and with his contract expected not to be extended beyond its 2023 expiry date, Ramsey’s time in Italy’s top-flight appears to be coming to an end.

Expected to be offloaded as his employers look to balance the books following their pursuit of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, Ramsey has recently seen his name linked with a move back to the English Premier League.

Calciomercato claim one club looking to offer him an escape from his Turin nightmare is Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, the outlet notes that the Midlands side’s biggest challenge will be convincing the midfielder to make the switch as the player’s preference is to return to a more familiar location of London.