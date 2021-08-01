(Photo) Arsenal star hints he will stay with the club following transfer speculation

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka’s post-match Instagram post is a pretty clear indication that he’ll be sticking around this coming campaign.

Xhaka has had a rocky career with Arsenal to date. His relationship with the fans has not always been healthy, which has led to speculation that he could move onto greener pastures this summer.

That speculation has intensified amid rumours that Jose Mourinho is keen to bring Xhaka to AS Roma this summer. Roma are thought to have firmed up their interest in signing the Switzerland captain.

The BBC reported while Xhaka was competing in Euro 2020 that Roma had made an official bid for the 28-year-old, one which was rejected by the Arsenal, an indication of their intention to keep the midfielder.

It now looks as though that they will, with manager Mikel Arteta saying this post-match…

Mikel Arteta on Xhaka: “Granit is going to stay with us. He is a key member of our squad.” #AFC pic.twitter.com/QlNL9qRMLG — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 1, 2021

…and Xhaka posting the following on his Instagram page, which doesn’t sound like it comes from a player who’s expecting to leave.

Though, anything is possible in football. If Roma are to come again with an offer which matches Arsenal’s valuation then he may still leave.

At this point in time, though, that looks highly unlikely.