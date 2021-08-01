Thomas Tuchel gives update on Chelsea future of player linked with West Ham and Sevilla

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken about the future of Kurt Zouma after the Blues’ victory over Arsenal.

Zouma was with the Chelsea squad last term, with the Frenchman getting a Champions League winners’ medal after Tuchel’s men triumphed in Porto.

However, while the 26-year-old was a key figure under predecessor Frank Lampard, he doesn’t appear to be to Tuchel’s taste.

Tuchel values centre-backs who can pass out between the lines, with Zouma’s technical ability limited.

Links to West Ham, drawn by Sky Sports, as well as suggestions he could be included in a deal to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, via Fabrizio Romano, have increased speculation regarding his future.

Tuchel has now had his say, as quoted by Football.London:

“Kurt comes from a very different situation [than Ruben Loftus-Cheek]. He has been with the team for half a year and I know what he can give to the team. He was part of a very successful half season.”

“He had some tough decisions against him so the situation isn’t the same as Ruben.”

His answer is pretty coy, giving little away, but certainly if Kounde is to arrive at Stamford Bridge, it’s difficult to see Zouma getting any considerable amount of minutes.

His future may well lie away from Stamford Bridge – the ‘where’ has yet to be determined.