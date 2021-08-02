Shamed former Premier League star Adam Johnson has been pictured taking his newborn son for a walk in the park with his family by the Sun.

The Sun report that Johnson was joined by girlfriend Stacey Flounders and their six-year-old daughter Ayla as they took newborn son Arley for a walk.

It’s reported that Johnson rekindled his romance with Stacey during lockdown, having split from Flounders when he was jailed for sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl in 2016.

The former England international was released after serving half of his six-year sentence.

The Sun have shared images of Johnson beaming with a smile as his partner holds Arley’s pushchair.

See More: Kung-fu kicks, 20 punches and more: Five Premier League footballers who ended up in prison

Take a look at the pictures captured by the Sun below:

More Stories / Latest News Flamengo being kept waiting by Chelsea after Kenedy offered in swap deal with Sevilla for Kounde Chelsea transfer talks not as far along as first thought with no official bid made Daniel Levy is determined to play hard ball with Harry Kane as Tottenham talisman refuses to train

Johnson was with Newcastle as a youngster before moving to Middlesbrough and featuring for Leeds and Watford in the early stages of his professional career before starring for Manchester City and Sunderland, before his playing days were cut short by his crimes.

Following his release, it also seems that Johnson likes to spend his time on the golf course.