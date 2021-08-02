He was expected to be a sure-fire hit at Real Madrid, but Luka Jovic was anything but, and now new man in charge, Carlo Ancelotti, has made a decision on the player’s future at the club.

It’s been two years since the striker was unveiled on a six-year contract, signed for a fee of €60m, and it’s fair to see much was expected of him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That he was loaned out to former club, Eintracht Frankfurt, at the beginning of 2021 tells it’s own story, but with that deal now up, Ancelotti has been forced to make a decision.

Suffice to say that it isn’t good news for the Serbian.

According to Don Balon, Jovic hasn’t impressed the Italian during pre-season.

It’s not that the player isn’t in the right shape to make an impact, as his fitness is, apparently, not in question.

Clearly, Ancelotti’s opinion is that Jovic just isn’t good enough.