Arsenal and PSG looking to take advantage as Atletico Madrid teenager demands first-team action

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are tracking Atletico Madrid youngster Javi Serrano, according to Todo Fichajes.

While the emphasis for Arsenal is currently on closing the gap between themselves and their rivals in the present, top clubs always have intentions to strengthen their future prospects in the transfer market.

Arsenal are no different, and as per a report from Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have turned to 18-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder Javi Serrano in their efforts to ensure that their future is a prosperous one.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal, along with Paris Saint-Germain, are keeping a watchful eye on Serrano’s situation at the Wanda Metropolitano, with the player thought to be keen on getting first-team action.

MORE: Arsenal handed fresh boost in bid to complete Martin Odegaard transfer

The belief is that Serrano, who has recently extended his contract until 2026, could move elsewhere if his first-team desires are not satisfied by manager Diego Simeone this campaign, with Arsenal and PSG looking to position themselves favourably.

That certainly doesn’t suggest that Arsenal have any hope, or intention, of signing the teenager this window, but it’s one to keep an eye on, especially if Simeone overlooks Serrano in the season to come.