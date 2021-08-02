Menu

Done deal: Arsenal defender ‘can’t wait to get started’ after securing loan exit

Arsenal have officially announced that promising defender Harry Clarke has joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The 20-year-old central defender spent last season out on loan in League Two with Oldham Athletic, making 32 appearances in the second-tier and three in the FA Cup.

Clarke played a starting role in a side that finished 18th and he’ll be in store for a similar challenge with the Staggies this season, they finished two off the bottom in the first phase of the Scottish top-flight last season before finishing fourth out of the six teams in the second phase.

Clarke has had the chance to taste first-team action with Arsenal this summer, training with the senior Gunners during their pre-season camp in Scotland and playing 45 minutes against Hibernian.

This deal has been wrapped up very quickly, with news of interest in Clarke from Ross County only emerging a few days ago.

Arsenal actually share that Clarke joined the club as a midfielder in their profile of the talent, with the ace since being transitioned to a centre-back, who can also feature at right-back.

Supporters will certainly hope that Clarke can develop whilst away in the Highlands and return as a potential breakthrough first-teamer next season as he has tendencies that Mikel Arteta and fans will love, the ace’s time as a midfielder encourages him to look to play the ball forwards ‘whenever possible’.

