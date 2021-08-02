Arsenal have officially announced that promising defender Harry Clarke has joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The 20-year-old central defender spent last season out on loan in League Two with Oldham Athletic, making 32 appearances in the second-tier and three in the FA Cup.

Clarke played a starting role in a side that finished 18th and he’ll be in store for a similar challenge with the Staggies this season, they finished two off the bottom in the first phase of the Scottish top-flight last season before finishing fourth out of the six teams in the second phase.

Clarke has had the chance to taste first-team action with Arsenal this summer, training with the senior Gunners during their pre-season camp in Scotland and playing 45 minutes against Hibernian.

This deal has been wrapped up very quickly, with news of interest in Clarke from Ross County only emerging a few days ago.

Delighted to of joined @RossCounty on loan for the upcoming season, can’t wait to get started ???? #staggies pic.twitter.com/3YjiQljco2 — Harry Clarke (@HarryyClarke6) August 2, 2021

Arsenal actually share that Clarke joined the club as a midfielder in their profile of the talent, with the ace since being transitioned to a centre-back, who can also feature at right-back.

Supporters will certainly hope that Clarke can develop whilst away in the Highlands and return as a potential breakthrough first-teamer next season as he has tendencies that Mikel Arteta and fans will love, the ace’s time as a midfielder encourages him to look to play the ball forwards ‘whenever possible’.