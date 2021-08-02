Loads of Arsenal fans are excited about the potential of Albert Sambi Lokonga after getting a look at the Belgian youngster in yesterday’s pre-season defeat against Chelsea.

Lokonga joined the Gunners from Anderlecht this summer after impressing in his time at his boyhood club, and it seems he’s already made quite an impression after getting a run-out at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal also have big names like Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka as options in midfield, but Lokonga could get his chance in Mikel Arteta’s first-team in the 2021/22 season.

For one thing, Partey went off injured against Chelsea, so that could mean there’s room for Lokonga to get a run of games in the middle of the park if the more experienced Ghana international is out for a lengthy period.

Arsenal used to be well known for signing the game’s best young talent, and they’ll hope Lokonga can be a bit of a throwback to the Arsene Wenger era in that sense.

Recent young players brought in, such as Matteo Guendouzi, have not ended up faring as well, but it seems Arsenal fans are already pretty excited about Lokonga, even if some are also urging caution and calling for everyone to be patient with him…

I’m seeing all these kinda fans saying things like “Lokonga will be a starter by January”, or “Lokonga should start for us alongside x player” Dont be silly please. Guy looks like a massive talent but he absolutely needs at least a season to physically and mentally adapt to PL — Waj ?? (@AFCWajday) August 2, 2021

Lokonga is a goldmine! Still a bit raw obviously, but I’m really excited about him. After missing profiles like Partey and Lokonga for so long we now have two. The team is building nicely, just need a handful of duds out before things start looking cohesive — . (@OliveD1031) August 2, 2021

Good morning to Albert Sambi Lokonga, and only Albert Sambi Lokonga. https://t.co/8aDy3aklhd — Billy Dunmore (@Dunmoreorless) August 2, 2021

Extremely excited to see what Lokonga will bring to this team. Could have an absolute star on our hands. https://t.co/EtrGXbUCZd — Toby (@WestBankToby) August 2, 2021

just watched arsenal vs chelsea highlights…lokonga is a baller — Rish. (@iceyrish) August 2, 2021

This Sambi Lokonga boy is a massive talent. Elneny can't surpass him. Very comfortable on the ball. — Henry Nsakalika (@HNsakalika) August 1, 2021

Fabregas-esque that — Lokonga’s guy (@PhilAppz) August 2, 2021

I'm excited about Lokonga. Next to Partey, the dynamism ?. Hopefully Thomas is not out for too long. Prayers up. ?? — Earlen (@DamEColl16) August 2, 2021