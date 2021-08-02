Menu

“Massive talent”, “Still a bit raw” – These Arsenal fans cautiously optimistic about youngster after performance vs Chelsea

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Loads of Arsenal fans are excited about the potential of Albert Sambi Lokonga after getting a look at the Belgian youngster in yesterday’s pre-season defeat against Chelsea.

Lokonga joined the Gunners from Anderlecht this summer after impressing in his time at his boyhood club, and it seems he’s already made quite an impression after getting a run-out at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal also have big names like Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka as options in midfield, but Lokonga could get his chance in Mikel Arteta’s first-team in the 2021/22 season.

For one thing, Partey went off injured against Chelsea, so that could mean there’s room for Lokonga to get a run of games in the middle of the park if the more experienced Ghana international is out for a lengthy period.

More Stories / Latest News
The start of the new Premier League season set to be disrupted with a number of players refusing to have the Covid vaccine
Man Utd legend makes claim about Paul Pogba following Harry Kane transfer stand-off
Man Utd handed big blow as £65m transfer target tipped for new contract

MORE: Arsenal wonderkid scores long-range screamer

Arsenal used to be well known for signing the game’s best young talent, and they’ll hope Lokonga can be a bit of a throwback to the Arsene Wenger era in that sense.

Recent young players brought in, such as Matteo Guendouzi, have not ended up faring as well, but it seems Arsenal fans are already pretty excited about Lokonga, even if some are also urging caution and calling for everyone to be patient with him…

More Stories Albert Sambi Lokonga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.