Menu

Arsenal handed fresh boost in bid to complete Martin Odegaard transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Martin Odegaard has a decision to make over his Arsenal future with Arsenal still in waiting.

The Norwegian midfielder became the Gunners’ main target this summer, as cited by The Mirror, following his impressive loan spell in the second half of last season.

But those hopes were quickly put to bed when Odegaard made it clear he would be returning to Real Madrid ahead of the coming season.

Weeks later, Arsenal are still searching for a creative midfielder with half a hope that Odegaard could leave after all.

And according to Managing Madrid’s Lucas Navarette, Odegaard does have doubts over his future at Real Madrid.

Martin Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
The start of the new Premier League season set to be disrupted with a number of players refusing to have the Covid vaccine
Man Utd legend makes claim about Paul Pogba following Harry Kane transfer stand-off
Man Utd handed big blow as £65m transfer target tipped for new contract

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With Carlo Ancelotti employing a 4-3-3 system, Odegaard has doubts over where he will fit in with Kroos, Modric and Casemiro all likely to start in the midfielder three.

In contract, he will become an instant start at Arsenal, and that gives him a decision to make, offering a potential boost for the Gunners.

As mentioned by Navarette, Real Madrid are not likely to send Odegaard out on another loan, so should he decide to leave, it will be for good with a fee of around £43million mentioned.

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti Martin Odegaard

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.