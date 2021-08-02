Martin Odegaard has a decision to make over his Arsenal future with Arsenal still in waiting.

The Norwegian midfielder became the Gunners’ main target this summer, as cited by The Mirror, following his impressive loan spell in the second half of last season.

But those hopes were quickly put to bed when Odegaard made it clear he would be returning to Real Madrid ahead of the coming season.

Weeks later, Arsenal are still searching for a creative midfielder with half a hope that Odegaard could leave after all.

And according to Managing Madrid’s Lucas Navarette, Odegaard does have doubts over his future at Real Madrid.

In this context, Ø knows that he would have a chance to be an undisputed starter in Arsenal’s 4-2-3-1. RM and Ancelotti want to keep him but are not going to grant him a spot as a starter, want him to fight and earn his minutes. It’s all about Ø’s decision and mentality now. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) August 2, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With Carlo Ancelotti employing a 4-3-3 system, Odegaard has doubts over where he will fit in with Kroos, Modric and Casemiro all likely to start in the midfielder three.

In contract, he will become an instant start at Arsenal, and that gives him a decision to make, offering a potential boost for the Gunners.

As mentioned by Navarette, Real Madrid are not likely to send Odegaard out on another loan, so should he decide to leave, it will be for good with a fee of around £43million mentioned.