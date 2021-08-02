Arsenal may get the perfect opportunity to get Martin Odegaard for a reduced price this summer.

As reported by Lucas Navarette this morning, Odegaard is having doubts over where he will fit in at Real Madrid amid Carlo Ancelotti’s desire to play a 4-3-3 and the presence of senior stars Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

And with that in mind, it seems as though the Norwegian has a decision to make amid interest from Arsenal, the club where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Football.london, meanwhile, report that Real Madrid are open to selling Odegaard this summer with a fee of €50million being discussed.

And that could represent a fine deal for Arsenal, despite Odegaard’s transfer value currently being listed as €40million by Transfermarkt.

Transfermarkt are, of course, only a guide for fees, and they are usually lower than the actual price paid by clubs.

Interestingly, Odegaard’s current value is the lowest it has been since he joined Real Sociedad on loan in the season before last.

When he joined Real Sociedad, his value was just €20million, and his impressive loan spell saw that value shoot up to €50million.

Since then, it has decreased to €45million and then €40million, where it currently stands.

Based on that value decrease, this could be the perfect time for Arsenal to strike if they want to sign the talented midfielder on an affordable deal with the 22-year-old clearly capable of commanding a far higher figure.