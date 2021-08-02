Menu

Arsenal hoping to strike €40M deal to sign midfielder with personal terms already agreed

Arsenal have an agreement with Houssem Aouar and will now look to strike a deal with Lyon, according to Todo Fichajes.

Aouar has been continually linked with a move away from Lyon over the past year or so, yet at Lyon he remains.

Arsenal are now thought to be trying to change that, with the Gunners looking to sign the midfielder, having already splashed out on Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokanga and Ben White.

Todo Fichajes believe that Arsenal already have an agreement over personal terms with Aouar and will now work on finding an agreement with Lyon, with the two parties not thought to be far apart.

It’s claimed that Arsenal are winning to offer up to €40M, including add-ons, to Lyon in hope that they will be successful in convincing them to part ways with Aouar this summer.

No major outlet in the UK has published anything to suggest that this deal is close, so we ought to take it with a pinch of salt for the time being.

But, if true, Arsenal are showing some real ambition in the transfer market!

  2. We are waiting with open arms, Houssem Ouar, is a pure masterpiece, if we can get him to spin the number ten role, then I think next season we will be on another level.

