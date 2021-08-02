Mikel Arteta has already made “significant” transfer vow to Arsenal new-boy Ben White

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly already told Ben White that he thinks he won’t be his last “significant” signing of this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to a detailed report from The Athletic on White’s move to the Emirates Stadium this summer after the 23-year-old’s impressive rise at Brighton and with the England national team.

White looks a promising purchase for the Gunners, and immediately made quite an impression in his debut in yesterday’s friendly defeat against Chelsea.

Gooners will be pleased to hear, however, that Arteta seemed to be able to lure White to north London by strongly suggesting he would follow the deal up with other major signings ahead of the new season.

White’s arrival follows other deals for Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, though Arteta will surely also have some bigger names in mind than these two youngsters, even if they do look like promising talents for the future.

Arsenal arguably still need to prioritise a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, who left the club in January, with Martin Odegaard returning to Real Madrid after a brief spell on loan at AFC in the second half of last season.

MORE: Arsenal considering four potential midfield signings

Fabrizio Romano has discussed Arsenal’s transfer plans in his latest column for Benchwarmers, but it sounds like little progress has been made on targets such as James Maddison and Manuel Locatelli.