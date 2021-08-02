Barcelona could make a huge mistake as starlet told he will be sold if he doesn’t sign a new deal

In some ways Barcelona should be commended for finally learning from their mistakes and showing some frugality with their contract offers, but if it allows Iliax Moriba to leave then it might come back to bite them big time.

For years they’ve thrown massive wages at some fairly average players, but Moriba is seen as the next star to emerge from their academy and he should feature prominently in the team next season.

Goal have now reported that there could be a big problem with that, and it comes down to his contract situation as he only has one year left.

At this point it appears that they’ve made an offer to him that he’s not going to accept, but instead of increasing it they’ve told him to either sign it or he’s getting sold.

There won’t be a shortage of suitors as he’s genuinely seen as one of the best young midfielders in world football, and you do have to wonder if this is really the battle that Barca should be picking when it comes to saving money.