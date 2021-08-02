Bid rejected: Chelsea offer of £100m + a first-team player in exchange is rejected

Everybody knows that Chelsea want to add a prolific number 9 to boost them next season, but they do face a serious problem in getting any deals done.

Firstly, players who have the ability to guarantee goals at the highest level aren’t usually available and secondly, every club in the world knows they can now bump up their prices because Chelsea are so desperate.

A move for their former striker Romelu Lukaku has been rumoured this summer, but Fabrizio Romano is claiming that £100m and Marcos Alonso still isn’t enough to convince Inter to sell:

Inter have received an approach from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku. Bid around €100m including Marcos Alonso as part of the negotiation. ? #CFC Inter board turned down the proposal as they want to keep Lukaku – they’ve always considered Romelu as “untouchable”. @DiMarzio ?? #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021

The sale of Achraf Hakimi to PSG should’ve reduced any financial pressures on the Italian giants so there’s no sense that they need to sell anyone else, while there’s nothing that suggests Lukaku is pushing for an exit either.

Marcos Alonso could be a handy player for Inter to have but he’s certainly not enough to tip the balance with that offer, and it will be interesting to see what Chelsea do next.