Chelsea place Callum Hudson-Odoi and nine more first-team players on extensive transfer list

Callum Hudson-Odoi is shock name on a long list of players Chelsea are thought to be willing to sell before the end of the summer window.

Hudson-Odoi has been heavily involved in Chelsea’s pre-season campaign, having been one of the first to return to Cobham from his summer holidays.

The 20-year-old has looked very sharp and appears to have regained the extra yard of pace which he lacked while recovering from a devastating achilles rupture.

He’d have been hoping to have earned himself a spot in the Chelsea squad for next season, but appears to have only earned a spot on the transfer list.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for Hudson-Odoi this summer. He’s the most surprising name on a pretty long list of players up for sale.

As per the report, Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kenedy, Ross Barkley, Davide Zappacosta, Michy Batshuayi, Danny Drinkwater, Baba Rahman, Tammy Abraham and Marcos Alonso could all leave.

That’d give Chelsea some serious cash to play with, if they were able to sell them all, but you imagine many will only be able to secure loan moves away, which still ought to bank the Blues a few million.