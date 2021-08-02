Menu

Chelsea place Callum Hudson-Odoi and nine more first-team players on extensive transfer list

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Callum Hudson-Odoi is shock name on a long list of players Chelsea are thought to be willing to sell before the end of the summer window.

Hudson-Odoi has been heavily involved in Chelsea’s pre-season campaign, having been one of the first to return to Cobham from his summer holidays.

The 20-year-old has looked very sharp and appears to have regained the extra yard of pace which he lacked while recovering from a devastating achilles rupture.

He’d have been hoping to have earned himself a spot in the Chelsea squad for next season, but appears to have only earned a spot on the transfer list.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly up for sale

MORE: Chelsea ready to break transfer record for star as plans come together

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Pogba offered to Barcelona as Mino Raiola continues to seek a way out of Man United for his client
Flamengo being kept waiting by Chelsea after Kenedy offered in swap deal with Sevilla for Kounde
(Photos) – Disgraced ex-Premier League star Adam Johnson takes newborn son around the park with girlfriend and daughter

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for Hudson-Odoi this summer. He’s the most surprising name on a pretty long list of players up for sale.

As per the report, Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kenedy, Ross Barkley, Davide Zappacosta, Michy Batshuayi, Danny Drinkwater, Baba Rahman, Tammy Abraham and Marcos Alonso could all leave.

That’d give Chelsea some serious cash to play with, if they were able to sell them all, but you imagine many will only be able to secure loan moves away, which still ought to bank the Blues a few million.

More Stories Baba Rahman Callum Hudson-Odoi Danny Drinkwater Davide Zappacosta Kenedy Marcos Alonso Michy Batshuayi Ross Barkley Ruben Loftus-Cheek Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.