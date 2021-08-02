While Chelsea fans may be hoping for a true marquee arrival to boost their attack next season, most of the action has centred around forwards leaving the club.

Olivier Giroud has already gone and Tammy Abraham may not be far behind him, while impressive loanees Ike Ugbo and Armando Broja could also be looking for a transfer to boost their chances of first-team football.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on the latest with Broja, and it appears he could be headed out on loan despite agreeing a new contract recently:

Udinese have asked Chelsea for Armando Broja on loan until June 2022. Talks ongoing after his contract extension with Chelsea few days ago. ???? #CFC #Udinese — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021

In many ways it’s a move that could make sense as he’ll get a chance to test himself at a higher level, while this isn’t really a moment for Chelsea to throw a young striker in at the deep end so chances at Stamford Bridge would surely be limited.

The youngster impressed during a loan spell with Dutch feeder side Vitesse last season as he managed double figures for league goals, and it would be interesting to see where he stands next summer if he goes out and plays well in Italy.