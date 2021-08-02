Menu

Chelsea could offload another forward as Serie A side open talks

Chelsea FC
Posted by

While Chelsea fans may be hoping for a true marquee arrival to boost their attack next season, most of the action has centred around forwards leaving the club.

Olivier Giroud has already gone and Tammy Abraham may not be far behind him, while impressive loanees Ike Ugbo and Armando Broja could also be looking for a transfer to boost their chances of first-team football.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on the latest with Broja, and it appears he could be headed out on loan despite agreeing a new contract recently:

In many ways it’s a move that could make sense as he’ll get a chance to test himself at a higher level, while this isn’t really a moment for Chelsea to throw a young striker in at the deep end so chances at Stamford Bridge would surely be limited.

More Stories / Latest News
Bid rejected: Chelsea offer of £100m + a first-team player in exchange is rejected
Barcelona could make a huge mistake as starlet told he will be sold if he doesn’t sign a new deal
Done deal: League Two side complete the signing of defender after release from Man United

The youngster impressed during a loan spell with Dutch feeder side Vitesse last season as he managed double figures for league goals, and it would be interesting to see where he stands next summer if he goes out and plays well in Italy.

More Stories Armando Broja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.