Chelsea ready to bid €50million for Man United & Liverpool transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to pursue a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Spain international has been a world class performer in his time in La Liga, though he fell down the pecking order in Diego Simeone’s side somewhat during the most recent campaign.

It could now be that Saul will be on the move this summer, with Todo Fichajes claiming that Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool are all ready to pay around €50million for him.

This follows a report from the Daily Mirror claiming that Saul’s representatives were jetting into the UK, with United and Liverpool mentioned in their report as being the main teams in for the 26-year-old.

It’s not that clear if Chelsea really need a signing like Saul due to the presence of players like Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, not to mention N’Golo Kante, who is one of the finest players in the world in his position.

Still, despite all these options in midfield, the west London giants have also been linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice by Eurosport and others, so it may be that a midfielder is on their agenda this summer, and Saul would undoubtedly fit the bill.

Liverpool perhaps look most in need of a signing like Saul to replace the departing Georginio Wijnaldum, with Thiago Alcantara struggling to make much of an impact since joining from Bayern Munich last summer, while doubts also remain over the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

United also have a number of options in midfield, but Saul may well be viewed as an upgrade on players like Donny van de Beek, Fred and Nemanja Matic.