Chelsea transfer talks not as far along as first thought with no official bid made

Chelsea are yet to make an official bid for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, according to claims made by the Telegraph’s Matt Law.

Kounde is one of France’s next biggest hopes, with his defensive work and ability to carry the ball forward from the back having earned him great acclaim.

It was only a matter of time, all due respect to Sevilla, before one of Europe’s big boys came knocking with the opportunity to take his career to the next level.

That ‘big boy’ is thought to be Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano having reported that the Blues are were in ‘advanced talks’ to sign him from Sevilla.

Not to question the Italian transfer guru, but the Telegraph’s Matt Law, who’s usually bang on when it comes to Chelsea news, has published information to the contrary.

Law writes that Chelsea are yet to make an official bid for Kounde and will wait before they are successful in their efforts to sell a defender, likely Kurt Zouma, before doing so.

While Chelsea may still be able to get a deal done for Kounde before the end of the transfer window, it doesn’t sound as though it’s as far along as first thought.