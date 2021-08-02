Chelsea have reportedly made two bids for Romelu Lukaku this summer as they seem to have given up on a transfer deal for Erling Haaland.

It seems the Inter Milan striker is now looking the more realistic option than Haaland, with Borussia Dortmund supposedly determined not to sell.

This is according to The Athletic, while Fabrizio Romano has also written on Benchwarmers about Dortmund being ready to turn down even €150m for their star striker.

Lukaku would be a fine signing for Chelsea after his superb form during his time at Inter, even if he struggled in his most recent spell in the Premier League with Manchester United.

The Belgium international looks back to his best now and seems ideal to provide Chelsea with an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner.

The Germany international just hasn’t got going at all at Stamford Bridge, and a new goal-scorer makes sense as an urgent priority for Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku has proven he can do it in the Premier League, though The Athletic note that he’s in no particular hurry to leave Inter, even if Chelsea is the one English team he’d be prepared to leave Italy for.

The report adds that Chelsea have indicated they’d be willing to break their transfer record to sign the 28-year-old this summer, showing their serious intent and perhaps indicating how much they’ve give up hope of signing Haaland.

Haaland may be the more attractive option due to being younger, but the 21-year-old Norwegian’s incredible form perhaps means he’s now financially out of reach, even for a club with Chelsea’s resources.

Few fans would complain if Lukaku joined as an alternative, with the club needing to get someone in soon as time is running out for them to start the new season with an elite finisher in their squad.