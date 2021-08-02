Manchester United and Chelsea are indeed interested in a move for Harry Kane, according to the latest reports.

Kane is dominating the news cycle today after deciding not to report for Tottenham’s pre-season training amid transfer links with Manchester City.

And according to the Daily Star, City are now prepared to ‘open the bidding at £100million’, despite other reports claiming they had already made a bid.

Though, it is highlighted that Spurs want closer to £160million, so it’s unlikely the Citizens will get anywhere in their early attempts.

It’s also claimed that Chelsea – who need a striker this summer – as well as Manchester United are ‘keeping close tabs’ on the situation.

That would suggest City may not be alone in the race, which seemingly intensified with Kane’s bold decision this morning.

Though, with Manchester United prioritising other areas and Chelsea keen on Haaland, City will certainly have the first opportunity to pull off a deal, even if they have the tough task of satisfying Daniel Levy’s demands.