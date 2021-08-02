Menu

Chelsea thought to have offered contract to Barcelona starlet, Fabrizio Romano provides further insight

Speaking live on Twitch, Fabrizio Romano offered food for thought on the topic of Ilaix Moriba to Chelsea.

Moriba is among Barcelona’s most promising young players. Considering Ronald Koeman has shown willingness to give the youngsters a shot in the first-team, you’d imagine that the 18-year-old would be in no rush to leave.

However, as has been reported by Spanish outlet SPORT, ongoing contract negotiations between Barca and Moriba have proven difficult, with the player now entering the final year of his contract with the club.

The report suggested that there is an offer on the table from Chelsea which is complicating matters. Barca will continue their efforts to keep Moriba, as per SPORT, but are currently fighting a losing battle.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now given his take on the situation while speaking live on his Twitch channel, FabrizioRomano‘.

The reporter offered no concrete information to suggest Moriba was heading to Stamford Bridge, but did tell his viewers on Twitch that there is a belief in Barcelona a team from the Premier League has been meddling with the efforts to extend his contract.

With SPORT reporting it to be Chelsea, it wouldn’t be a stretch for the Blues faithful to put two and two together and think that there could actually be concrete interest in signing Moriba.

