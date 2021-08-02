(Photo) Chelsea star gets stunning tattoo to commemorate Champions League win

Chelsea defender Reece James has had a new tattoo done in celebration of the Blues’ Champions League triumph.

James has been at Chelsea since he was a boy, so breaking into the first-team was probably enough of a dream achieved for the youngster.

Having been given an opportunity to impress by Frank Lampard after returning from loan at Wigan Athletic, he probably couldn’t have dreamed to be starting a Champions League final less than two years later.

Yet, he did, and he kept Raheem Sterling quiet throughout, a stellar performance from James on the biggest night of his career.

It’s no surprise that he’s gone and got a tattoo on his leg to commemorate the achievement…

‘DREAM BELIEVE ACHIEVE’ is the message which accompanies the iconic Champions League trophy in front of the Estadio do Dragao, the stadium in which Chelsea defeated Manchester City.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Chelsea fans follow James’ example in getting this tattoo – it’s a beauty.