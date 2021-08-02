Menu

Chelsea ace poised for transfer to Premier League club after agreeing terms

Chelsea youngster Valentino Livramento is reportedly poised to complete a £5million transfer to Southampton.

The talented 18-year-old looks an exciting prospect and could end up being a player the Blues regret losing, but it looks like his departure is ever closer to going through.

Livramento has agreed personal terms with Southampton, while the two clubs also have an agreement over a deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The report adds that Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is delighted with the capture of Livramento, who can give him an option as a full-back or a wing-back next season, suggesting he may already be in contention for a first-team place at the St Mary’s Stadium.

England youth international Livramento is the latest of a number of quality players to come through Chelsea’s academy in recent times, but it seems he won’t be following the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour into the first-team.

Some CFC supporters will no doubt be disappointed with that, but it still bodes well for the club’s future as more and more homegrown players seem to be coming through.

