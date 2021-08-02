‘Talks now advanced’ – Tottenham edging closer to completing transfer as selling club find replacement

Cristian Romero is edging closer to becoming a Tottenham player, with Atalanta seemingly having secured a replacement.

With Fabio Paratici having been drafted in to overhaul the Tottenham squad, you could have safely assumed that the club would be targeting a new centre-back this summer.

The departure of Toby Alderweireld was essentially confirmation of the club’s intentions to get a new player through the door in that area of the field.

Cristian Romero appears to be the ‘new player’ in question.

Here’s Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the situation, with Merih Demiral thought to be close to leaving Juventus for Atalanta, seemingly as Romero’s replacement.

Romero is getting closer to Tottenham. Atalanta are progressing in negotiations to sign Merih Demiral from Juventus as replacement, confirmed ? #Atalanta #THFC Talks now advanced on loan with buy option. Atalanta have overtaken Borussia Dortmund in Demiral race since last week. https://t.co/GVTC6v2VEj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021

Romero was arguably the best defender in Serie A last campaign, so his acquisition ought to be seen as a major statement of Spurs’ intent in the transfer market.

If Tottenham’s transfer business ends up being competent, they might actually be able to pose a threat to those at the top of the Premier League table…