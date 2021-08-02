Tottenham have reportedly had a £43million offer for Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero accepted by the Serie A club.

In a major transfer boost for new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo, it now looks like significant progress is being made on a deal to bring Romero to north London.

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham have seen their latest offer of £43m plus add-ons accepted by Atalanta, which follows Fabrizio Romano writing on Benchwarmers that Romero was seen as a priority target for new Spurs technical director Fabio Paratici.

The Argentina international has shone in Serie A and looks ideal for Tottenham’s needs at the moment, with the club likely to struggle to ever truly replace the influence of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian pair were such a key part of Spurs’ success under Mauricio Pochettino, but both have now moved on, and long-term replacements will be needed.

Romero looks a very promising signing for that important part of Tottenham’s squad, and his arrival would be a big boost for new manager Nuno.

The Portuguese tactician will be keen to put his own stamp on the struggling squad he’s inherited from Jose Mourinho this summer, and Romero is a big enough talent to make an instant impact.