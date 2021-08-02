Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Sampdoria attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard this summer.

The talented 21-year-old really caught the eye with Denmark at Euro 2020 this summer, playing a key role for his country as they reached the semi-finals of the competition.

According to Sport Mediaset, Damsgaard now has a number of suitors in the Premier League, with Liverpool joined by Tottenham, Leeds United and Aston Villa in pursuing a possible deal.

The report adds that Sampdoria could let Damsgaard leave as long as they receive an offer worth around €35million, which should be perfectly affordable for the likes of Liverpool and Spurs.

Jurgen Klopp could certainly do well to pay up for this exciting young talent, with Liverpool in need of more alternatives in their front three after last season’s underwhelming displays from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Diogo Jota should be a good option if he has better luck with injuries than he did last term, but Damsgaard would be another useful player to have in this Reds squad.

Tottenham would also surely benefit from signing Damsgaard as they prepare for life under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The former Wolves boss will surely be keen to put his own stamp on this struggling side he’s inherited from Jose Mourinho, and in Damsgaard he could be bringing in a top talent who could be an important player for years to come.