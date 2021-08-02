As soon as Harry Kane had made the decision not to turn up to Tottenham Hotspur training on Monday morning, it was always going to follow that chairman, Daniel Levy, would make life as difficult as possible for the striker to leave for Manchester City.

Levy is known for his hard-nosed stance over Spurs’ top stars, even if, in the end, the players get what they want.

It’s a merry-go-round that seems to only be for the benefit of showing supporters that the club won’t be rolled over in negotiations, but with Kane’s training no-show, Levy risks having an incredibly unhappy player in the ranks if the sale isn’t ratified before the start of the season.

It’s believed that Kane thinks there is a gentleman’s agreement in place for him to make the move this summer.

However, the Daily Mail report that Levy is going to dig his heels in and demand that unless City pay at least £150m for Kane’s services then the striker is going nowhere.

Even for such a powerhouse as Man City, that sort of fee could price them out of any deal.