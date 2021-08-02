Dean Henderson out of Manchester United training camp due to ‘prolonged fatigue’ caused by Covid-19

Manchester United have just announced that first-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson will miss the side’s training camp in Scotland this week due to ‘prolonged fatigue’ caused by Covid-19.

The Red Devils shared in a statement that Henderson contracted Covid-19 three weeks ago, with the ace now trying to recover from the ‘prolonged fatigue’ caused by the infection.

It’s sad to see that Henderson has now been hit by Covid-19 and some after effects, especially given that the 24-year-old had to withdraw from the England squad for Euro 2020 due to a hip injury.

Manchester United confirm that the stopper has recovered from the hip problem, which is great to hear but his return will now be delayed due to Covid-19.

Tom Heaton has started for the Red Devils in their pre-season friendlies, with Lee Grant replacing the returning United academy graduate in two of their warm-up ties.

United also report that David de Gea joined up with the squad in Scotland today after his break following the Euros, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has one of his top options to call on against Everton on Saturday.

United had to postpone a friendly against Preston North End a few days ago after nine players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

If these issues persist for Henderson, the Red Devils may have to do without their emerging No.1 for their Premier League opener against Leeds United on August 14.

It seems too early for that to be a serious worry with the club adding in their statement that Henderson is ‘expected to be training soon’ despite the trouble with fatigue.

Henderson looked to have established himself as the club’s first-choice between the sticks when he was presented with the chance to shine in the Premier League and not just the cup competitions when De Gea was granted leave to Spain to welcome the birth of his first child.

Henderson closed out as the No.1 for all but a couple of top-flight ties which Solskjaer saw fit to rotate in, but he was left behind once De Gea returned when it came to the final stages of the Europa League.

England international Henderson made 26 appearances across all competitions last season, keeping 22 clean sheets as he looked to be the vocal presence that United need to fire up their defensive line.