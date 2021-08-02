Done deal: League Two side complete the signing of defender after release from Man United

Max Taylor may not have been close to the first team at Man United last season, but he did earn widespread admiration after he managed to battle back to play football again after cancer.

He even went on to play for the senior team in a Europa League side away to Astana, but he was on the lookout for a new club after being released by United this summer.

He’s been on trial with Rochdale, and clearly he’s done enough to earn a contract after they confirmed that he’s signed following that successful trial period:

Trial period? Completed it mate ? Max Taylor has featured in our last 3? pre-season friendlies as ???????? ?? Now he's officially ours ?#RAFC pic.twitter.com/h3mVEnXYU0 — Rochdale AFC (@officiallydale) August 2, 2021

He has been out on loan a couple of times but this is his chance to make his mark in a permanent deal, and he’s a talented defender who should have a good chance of playing regular football.

The main task for him just now is to establish himself as a starter to help Rochdale towards promotion, but this looks like a solid piece of business from the League Two side.