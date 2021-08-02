Man Utd legend makes claim about Paul Pogba following Harry Kane transfer stand-off

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has appeared to aim a dig at the media over the coverage of Harry Kane’s transfer stand-off with Tottenham.

The England international has failed to report to pre-season training with Spurs despite being due back today, and this has led to plenty of speculation over his future.

The Telegraph suggest Kane is trying to get a transfer to Manchester City, and Ferdinand has commented on how differently Paul Pogba might be treated if he were attempting to do the same at Man Utd.

See below as Ferdinand jokes that they’d have helicopters trying to track Pogba down if he attempted something like this, though he later added that he wasn’t criticising Kane’s strategy as he couldn’t blame him for seeking a move away…

Let @paulpogba not turn up for @ManUtd training and see how the English media and fans go mad!

Helicopters & police forces out searching his location immediately ?#kane #PremierLeague #FootballNews — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 2, 2021

And I’m not saying that @HKane and his tactics to leave are wrong (if we are to believe what’s being said).

Harry wants trophies and he ain’t getting any younger — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 2, 2021

Ferdinand concedes that Kane isn’t “getting any younger”, so it could be that that’s driving the 28-year-old’s desire to get away from Tottenham.

Remarkably, Kane has never won a trophy in his career, and a player of his calibre is surely good enough to fire in the goals and lift silverware for someone like Manchester City.