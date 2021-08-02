It appears that Chelsea are getting more and more desperate to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla after it was revealed that Blues outcast, Kenedy, is another player to have been offered to the Andalusians in part-exchange for the centre-back.

Flamengo are believed to be waiting to hear back from the west Londoners over a proposal to take the player to Brazil, however, according to Goal Brasil and cited by Sport Witness, Chelsea want to include him in the Kounde deal after Kurt Zouma made it clear he would rather stay in London than be used as a makeweight.

It isn’t clear at this juncture whether Sevilla would be amenable to the Kenedy switch, although the player does have La Liga experience, having played for Getafe and Granada on loan for the past two seasons.

With less than two weeks before the start of the Spanish and English seasons, a deal needs to be tied up quickly.

If not, Flamengo’s patience may just pay off.