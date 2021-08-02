Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea-linked midfielder is set to sign new contract

Reported Chelsea target Lucas Gourna-Douath is set to sign a new long-term contract with Saint-Etienne, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gourna-Douath is considered one of French football’s biggest hopes for the future. He’s only 17-years-old, but he’s showing promise of having a huge future in the game.

The teenager has already made 27 appearances in Ligue 1, which is testament to how highly he is thought of at Saint-Etienne, even at his tender age.

RMC Sport have linked Gourna-Douath with Chelsea, as well as Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund, but he doesn’t appear likely to go anywhere this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, he will instead be committing his future to his current employers, signing a new contract until 2025.

Lucas Gourna is set to sign a new contract with St-Etienne until June 2025, total agreement reached. Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund among clubs scouting him as future top talent. ?? #StEtienne #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021

That looks to be a shrewd move from Gourna-Douath, who will only be 21 upon the contract’s expiry, a more appropriate age for him to seek out a big move.

Should his development continue on the right track, we could see a future French midfield of Gourna-Douath, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, which is utterly mouthwatering.