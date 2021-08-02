Menu

Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea-linked midfielder is set to sign new contract

Reported Chelsea target Lucas Gourna-Douath is set to sign a new long-term contract with Saint-Etienne, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gourna-Douath is considered one of French football’s biggest hopes for the future. He’s only 17-years-old, but he’s showing promise of having a huge future in the game.

The teenager has already made 27 appearances in Ligue 1, which is testament to how highly he is thought of at Saint-Etienne, even at his tender age.

RMC Sport have linked Gourna-Douath with Chelsea, as well as Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund, but he doesn’t appear likely to go anywhere this summer.

Lucas Gourna-Douath is set to sign a contract extension with Saint-Etienne

As per Fabrizio Romano, he will instead be committing his future to his current employers, signing a new contract until 2025.

That looks to be a shrewd move from Gourna-Douath, who will only be 21 upon the contract’s expiry, a more appropriate age for him to seek out a big move.

Should his development continue on the right track, we could see a future French midfield of Gourna-Douath, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, which is utterly mouthwatering.

