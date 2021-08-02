Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, who has also previously been tracked by Arsenal.

This is according to a report from La Razon, with Liverpool possibly now eyeing up Rodriguez as their preferred replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after his move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Liverpool would surely do well to bring in a talent like Rodriguez after his fine form in La Liga in recent times, though it might be a bit pricey to get this deal done.

La Razon explains that the 27-year-old has a release clause worth €80million, and that might be why Arsenal were previously put off trying to sign him, though he is now expected to cost more like €30m.

The Gunners could do with signings in midfield this summer, but it seems Rodriguez is no longer one of the names on their radar.

Houssem Aouar, James Maddison, Renato Sanches and Ruben Neves are currently among Arsenal’s main targets, CaughtOffside understands, but Rodriguez looks like another similar kind of player who could make an impact in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool do now end up stepping up their interest in the Argentina international.