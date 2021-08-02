Harry Kane has already told Tottenham what he wants for his future amid a reported pre-season boycott.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs this season with Manchester City interested.

And amid those links, Kane has failed to report for pre-season training following extended time off due to international duty.

After reaching the Euro 2020 final with England, Kane was only expected back at Spurs this morning for pre-season.

But as reported by Sky Sports, he did not turn up, and Fabrizio Romano reports it is transfer-related, the striker believing he had a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that he could leave this summer.

And with that in mind, Kane’s quotes from earlier this summer feel all the more prevalent.

He told The Overlap show: “I want to be playing in the biggest games. This season, I’m watching the Champions League and the English teams doing amazing, and they’re the games I want to be involved in.

“It’s a moment in my career where I have to reflect and see where I’m at.

“Ultimately it’s going to be down to me, how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career.”

Though, during that interview, Kane was cautious not to upset his current employers by saying he was not ‘desperate’ to fulfil his ambition just yet.

MORE: Kane’s training absence not due to coronavirus

“I never said I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career and I’ve never said I’d leave Spurs,” he added.

“People might say, ‘he’s desperate for trophies, he needs trophies’, but I feel like I’ve still got almost another career to play.

“I’ve got seven, eight years, kind of what I’ve already had in the Premier League. So I’m not rushing anything, I’m not desperate to do anything.”