Menu

Jack Grealish makes Aston Villa decision amid Harry Kane’s Tottenham absence

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
Posted by

Jack Grealish has not followed Harry Kane’s lead this morning amid transfer links with Manchester City.

Both Grealish and Kane have been linked with moves to Man City this summer, the Citizens being tipped to splash out somewhere around £200million on the England pair.

Though, despite Grealish looking the more likely of the two transfers – with the Manchester Evening News reporting only one of the deals are likely – it is he who has reported for training this morning.

Today was the day when Premier League clubs welcomed back the players who reached the Euro 2020 final with England.

Harry Kane did not report for training
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea ready to bid €50million for Man United & Liverpool transfer target
Lionel Messi still can’t train with Barcelona with less than two weeks until the start of the new La Liga season
Tottenham decision could be key to whether Chelsea complete Jules Koundé transfer

And the big news was than Kane stayed away from Spurs training as he looks to push through a move, with Sky Sports first reporting the bombshell.

But Grealish has not followed suit despite a transfer appearing more likely in his case, with the Daily Mail reporting the Aston Villa captain did attend the club’s pre-season camp today.

It seems the midfielder is still keen to lead by example until a move is made official.

More Stories Harry Kane Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.