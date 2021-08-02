Jack Grealish has not followed Harry Kane’s lead this morning amid transfer links with Manchester City.

Both Grealish and Kane have been linked with moves to Man City this summer, the Citizens being tipped to splash out somewhere around £200million on the England pair.

Though, despite Grealish looking the more likely of the two transfers – with the Manchester Evening News reporting only one of the deals are likely – it is he who has reported for training this morning.

Today was the day when Premier League clubs welcomed back the players who reached the Euro 2020 final with England.

And the big news was than Kane stayed away from Spurs training as he looks to push through a move, with Sky Sports first reporting the bombshell.

But Grealish has not followed suit despite a transfer appearing more likely in his case, with the Daily Mail reporting the Aston Villa captain did attend the club’s pre-season camp today.

It seems the midfielder is still keen to lead by example until a move is made official.