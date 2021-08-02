Manchester United midfielder James Garner is reportedly a loan target for Sheffield United this summer.

The 20-year-old hasn’t had many first-team opportunities at Old Trafford, having previously also gone out on loan to Watford and Nottingham Forest in order to get some playing time.

It could now be that Garner is once again heading to the Championship in order to get some minutes under his belt, with Sheffield United keen to snap him up this summer, according to the Sun.

This could be a good move for Garner, with his team-mate Dean Henderson also spending time on loan at Bramall Lane, both in the Championship and in the Premier League.

The Red Devils goalkeeper is now part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team, and may well feel that his time with the Blades was key to his development.

Garner could do well to try repeating that experience with a move to Sheffield United this summer, though it perhaps seems increasingly like he’s not ever going to have quite enough in him to break into the Man Utd first-team.

With so much competition for a place at United right now, Garner would have to really raise his game in his next loan spell to grab Solskjaer’s attention.