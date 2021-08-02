Menu

Harry Kane asking price set at £150m as Man City show willingness to test Tottenham’s resolve with £100m transfer bid

Harry Kane could reportedly cost as much as £150million if he is to leave Tottenham this summer, but Manchester City are not currently willing to pay that high a transfer fee.

The England international is being strongly linked with City by the Telegraph after neglecting to show up for Spurs training today, with Pep Guardiola’s side showing a willingness to pay around £100m for him.

Kane makes sense as an ideal signing for City to bring in as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, but it seems clear this is not going to be an easy deal to get done, even if the player is doing his bit to try and force the move.

Harry Kane could be a dream signing for Manchester City
MORE: Latest on Kane’s absence from Tottenham training

City won the Premier League title last season but would do well to pay up for Kane if they are to emerge as the favourites to retain their crown in the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

The Telegraph also link City with a £100m move for Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, though it’s hard to imagine the champions will be prepared to spend as much as £250m on two players.

