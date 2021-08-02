Menu

Harry Kane training absence not due to Covid, player feels he has gentleman’s agreement over transfer amid Man City links

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Harry Kane has reportedly failed to turn up to Tottenham training due to feeling he has a gentleman’s agreement over a transfer away from the club this summer.

The England international has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer after his superb form for club and country down the years, with Manchester City strongly linked with him by the Telegraph and other sources.

Kane makes sense as a priority target for City right now, with Pep Guardiola in need of a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, the legendary goal-scorer who has just left for Barcelona on a free transfer.

Harry Kane could be trying to force his way out of Tottenham
A move to the Etihad Stadium also makes sense from Kane’s perspective as he will no doubt be desperate to win trophies after failing to lift any silverware at all in his career so far.

See below for the latest on the transfer saga from Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Kane’s absence from Tottenham training today is nothing to do with Covid…

If Kane had tested positive, he would of course be unable to attend Spurs training, but it seems his absence is down to a desire to force a move away from the club, as the Telegraph reported he could be set to do.

The 28-year-old has also been previously linked with big names like Manchester United and Chelsea by EPSN.

  1. Do you think he also has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that Spurs will accept whatever City decide to pay, or should Levy be allowed to set the price?

    Reply

